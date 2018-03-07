Superintendent Search Underway, Forums Planned

The Kershaw County School Board has begun the search for a new Superintendent to replace the retiring Dr. Frank Morgan, and they are seeking the public’s help.

A series of group meetings and public forums are planned for March 19th through the 22nd. Representatives of the search firm tasked with assisting the school district in the search will be present at these meetings and forums to hear from the community. On Monday, March 19th, from six to seven in the evening, community forums will be held simultaneously at Lugoff Elgin, Camden, and North Central High Schools. On Tuesday, March 20th, from four to five in the afternoon, forums for School District employees will take place at the three high schools. In addition, an online survey will be available on the district website starting March 19th, where the public can share what they want in a superintendent.