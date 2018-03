A statewide tornado drill was conducted Wednesday Morning March 7th at 9 o’clock. This drill was to encourage state residents to know what to do in the case of a tornado. If a tornado is spotted in our area, you should go to a basement or storm cellar. If there isn’t a basement, go to an interior room on the lowest floor, such as a closet, hallway or stairwell. Stay clear of outside walls, corners, windows and doors.