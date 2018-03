The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County and the Camden Community Theatre will hold auditions for its spring production of Larry Shue’s comedy, “The Foreigners”. Auditions take place on Sunday March 18th and Monday March 19th at 6pm in the Wood Auditorium located at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden. Auditions involve cold readings from the script. “The Foreigner” runs May 3rd through the 6th.