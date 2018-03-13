Increased Patrols Announced

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, City of Camden and Town of Elgin Police are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement over the spring as St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Break and the Carolina Cup approach.

Last year nineteen people were killed on Kershaw County roadways, while numerous others suffered life altering injuries. This number compared to one murder in the county for 2017. The Sheriff’s Department has a goal of no traffic collisions or DUI arrests. Avoid hefty fines and jail time by being a responsible citizen and do not drive while impaired.