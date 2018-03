Beverly Ray Dowey announced at Kershaw County Council Tuesday that she would be seeking the office of Auditor in the June 12th primary. Dowey was raised and is a resident of the West Wateree area. She taught and coached within the Kershaw County School District working at both Lugoff-Elgin and North Central high schools. Dowey said that if elected Auditor, she says that her focus will be integrity and competence while also ensuring citizens equitable treatment from the county.