Black River Road Corridor Discussed

At the Kershaw County Council Meeting on Tuesday, City Administrator Vic Carpenter spoke on the Black River Road Corridor. The issue looked at Black River Road short term and long term recommendations which would improve the traffic to make it safer. The recommendations included adding stop lights and traffic signals around the areas of I-20 Westbound, US 521 and Black River Road itself. Carpenter added that the City of Camden, Vincent Sheheen and Laurie Slade Funderburk are all aligned in trying to complete the improvements. The measure passed with a unanimous vote.