At the Kershaw County Council Meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Jimmy Jones asked that the issue of School Resource Officers (SRO) be brought to a higher priority on the current agenda of Kershaw County Council. It was in agreement with the council, along with members of the public who made comment, that the discussion of possibly adding SRO’s be a high priority. This will also be discussed at the Adhoc Committee Meeting on Monday Night, March 19th at 6pm. The meeting is open to the public.