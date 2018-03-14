Cabela’s Fishing Tournament Held in April at Lake Wateree

The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will be at Lake Wateree on April 28th. In order to participate in the tournament, all anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association. For more information or to register, call 502-384-5924.

In conjunction with the King Kat Tournament, a King Kat kids event will take place at Clearwater Cove Marina on the morning of April 28th. The event is free and open to children twelve and under. Signups will be from eight to nine in the morning and the event will begin at nine. Kids are invited to bring their favorite rod, reel, and bait, and show their true fishing ability.

