Kershaw County Schools participate in National School Walkout Day. Dr.Frank Morgan comments.

On Wednesday, schools across the nation recognized something that became known as National School Walkout Day. Schools across the country held what seemed to be silent 17 minute protests to demonstrate their support and remembrance for the tragedy that happened at Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida earlier this year. Lugoff-Elgin and Camden high schools participated in this on Wednesday. Kershaw County School Superintendent Frank Morgan commented in detail on the days events on his facebook page.

“When the March 14 national student walkout was announced, we decided as a school district to take some time to be proactive and to carefully think the whole issue through. We ultimately made the decision to allow students to voluntarily participate within some very specific expectations. The event was held inside for safety and security reasons, and normal school behavioral standards were expected. The event was student-led and was designed to be a remembrance for the victims of the Florida tragedy. We made sure that it was well-supervised.