Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns to run for re-election

Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns has announced that he will be running for re-election in the republican primary on June 12th. Burns was elected to his first term in 2014 and officially became chairman in January of 2015. Burns said that while chairman much has been accomplished for Kershaw County and its citizens but states there is more work to be done. And Burns says he is up for the challenge of a second term. Burns is a native of Kershaw County. He and his wife Ruth Ann live in Camden.