North Central Middle School Students Win Awards

Several North Central Middle School Students won honors and moved on to the state competition in the Geography Bee, and to the National Competition in the History Bee.

Sixth Grader Trevor Lucas and Seventh Grader Daniel Morgan qualified for the 2018 Finals of the National History Bee in Atlanta, GA on June 1st and 2nd. North Central Middle’s Chase Bowers becomes one of only one hundred students across South Carolina to qualify for the South Carolina National Geographic Geography Bee. Bowers will compete in Columbia on April 6th for the chance to go to the National Geography Bee in Washington, DC.