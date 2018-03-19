Chris Timmers named Interim Director of Fairfield County Chamber

The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce now has an interim director. The board named Chris Timmers of Columbia as interim director. He replaces Terry Vickers who retired in October of last year. Timmers previously spent four years with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce in membership sales. His goal is to increase visibility and memberships by 10 percent. Timmers also has a long term goal to sell memberships and market to the surrounding 11 counties of Fairfield County.

In a quote to the blythewoodonline.com Timmers had this to say.

“Fairfield has a great deal to offer potential and existing members,” Timmers said. “It’s location in north central South Carolina make it an attractive site for manufacturing and distribution. Its proximity to highways, rail lines and municipal airports is a key draw to executives pondering where in our state to locate new or expanded facilities.”