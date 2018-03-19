Funderburk Announces Bid for Re-Election

Laurie Slade Funderburk announced that she has filed for re-election as state representative. A 1993 graduate of Lugoff Elgin High School, she has served District 52 in the SC House of Representatives since 2004. Funderburk serves on the House Judiciary Committee and as the first Vice Chair of the House Legislative Oversight Committee. Funderburk says there is still much to accomplish in Kershaw County, and is ready to fight for a government that is responsive, transparent, and works for its citizens.