Man Flees from Deputies Who Then Save His Life

On Saturday March 17th, Kershaw County Deputies arrested 49 year old Terry M. Goins of Winnsboro. Goins was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle. Goins fled from a safety checkpoint on Highway 12, and later crashed near Doby’s Mill Elementary School. A footchase ensued where deputies located Goins face down in a small body of water. Deputies believed that Goins was experiencing a drug overdose, so while EMS was enroute, NarCan was administered and Goins quickly began to regain conciousness. Goins was under the care of Kershaw Health until he was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he is currently detained with bonds over $12,000.