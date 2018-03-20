KCSD Arrests 3 Men for Fighting Chickens

Last week, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Moises Aquille Montes, Miguel Martinez, and Juan Diego Jimenez, all of Gilbert, SC and charged them with cockfighting. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said that 911 received a call concerning possible cockfighting in an area off old stagecoach road in Cassatt. The deputy who arrived on the scene was able to detain 3 males who were in a jeep. The vehicle contained a box of 5 live roosters and a substantial amount of cockfighting paraphernalia

Martinez, Jiminez, and Montes were arrested and all three men remain at the Kershaw County Detention Center at this time.