Ad Hoc Committee Met Earlier This Week

The Ad Hoc Committee of the Kershaw County School District and County Council met this past Monday night, with the subject of school safety and security on the table for discussion. The committee heard from Dr. Frank Morgan and the Kershaw County School District’s Billy Smith. They talked about the security measures that are already in place, and other measures that will be implemented over the summer. The committee also heard from City of Camden Policeman Lee Boan, and Deputy Sheriff Jack Rushing. Their presentation was on what they thought was needed for the security of students. The cost for some ideas on the table was discussed. More discussion will take place when the committee meets again on April 9th.