RCSD Investigates Fatal Shooting on I-20 near Elgin on Wednesday

If you were traveling on I-20 near Spears Creek Church Rd last night you might have noticed an unusual amount of traffic.

Wednesday afternoon there was a fatal shooting that held up traffic on I-20. Richland County Deputies are investigating a shooting after one person was killed just off Brazell road in Elgin. Two victims were found once deputies arrived on the scene. The suspect, 21 year old Shirley Kenneth Dillon shot and killed a man, and wounded a woman with gunfire. Deputies waited for backup after Dillon fired gunshots from the woods. When backup arrived, they surrounded and then took him into custody.