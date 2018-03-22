Opiod Summit to be held on Monday March 26th

Opiod and Herion use has become an issue in Kershaw County and is now a national health crisis. Congressman Ralph Norman will host a summit on the issue at the Boys and Girls Club at 1000 York Street in Camden on Monday March 26th. At the summit, experts will address the issue with facts, data, current plans of action, and ideas going forward. The summit starts at 6.

Before the summit, Congressman Norman will host Kershaw County residents at from 4 to 5:30 in the afternoon at his office at 1115 Little Street in Camden. The public is invited to attend both events.