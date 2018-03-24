Food For The Soul Golf Tournament Takes Place March 29th

The Food For The Soul Golf Tournament takes place this Thursday March 29th at the Camden Country Club. This year’s tournament is being played in memory of Rodger Williams. Registration begins at 10am, and the shotgun start begins at 1pm. For more information call: 803-432-8391.

This year’s tournament sponsors include:

Gold Level: Kershaw Health and Bob and Ann McCarthy

Silver Level: Condor Construction, Merrill Lynch Kohn/Spring Group, and Carolina Tap and Bore, Inc.

Bronze Level: DJ Creed, Inc. and Montgomery and Moore

Hole Sponsors: Savage Law Firm, Midlands Tooling Systems, Inc. and Myers Timber Company