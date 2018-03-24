Probate Workshop Announced

The Kershaw County Probate Court will host a probate process workshop on Friday April 6th at 9 in the morning inside the council chambers of the Kershaw County Government Center at 515 Walnut Street. The workshop will be led by probate judge Debbie Branham and is designed to help individuals who are currently probating an estate and for those who want to know what to expect after the death of a loved one. The workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited and pre-registration is preferred. Interested parties should contact Danielle Case at 803-425-1503.