Community Participation in Superintendent Search

Based upon feedback from community forums and school employee meetings, the Kershaw County School Board has adopted a profile for the new superintendent. More than 200 district employees, students, and community members participated to suggest that the new superintendent should be an instructional leader with a record of success and an innovative servant leader who has a student centered focus.

The School Board is still seeking input from the public, and the online survey where you can give your opinion on the new superintendent will be available at the district website through April 6th. The results of the survey will be shared at the April 10th School Board Meeting. The School Board is scheduled to meet tomorrow as well. All school board meetings are open to the public.