Academy Award Winning Camden Native to Return Home

Academy Award Winner and Camden native Samuel E. Wright will be at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County for a Meet and Greet on April 21st at 3 in the afternoon. Wright was born in Camden and is a 1967 graduate of Jackson High School. Wright has appeared in multiple Broadway plays, movies, and TV shows. The Tony Award nominated actor won an Academy Award for his portrayal of “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. The event is free and open to the public, but you must reserve your space. Visit the Fine Arts Center’s official website or call 803-425-7676 for more information.