This Thursday, March 29th at 2:30pm, everyone is invited to attend the 75th anniversary of the first Mass Parachute Drop in US Army History. This celebration will take place at the Memorial Monument at InVista on Highway 1 in Lugoff. According to Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns, “The first Mass Parachute Drop was conducted by the US Army right here in Kershaw County, and Kershaw County is proud to have played a role in the history of the famous 82nd Airborne Division.” The celebration will include a variety of speakers and a wreath laying ceremony honoring all those who participated.