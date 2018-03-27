— AUDIO — Congressman Ralph Norman was in Camden on Monday

Congressman Ralph Norman was in Camden for an opiod summit at the Boys and Girls Club in Camden on Monday evening. Earlier in the day he hosted county residents at his office in Camden. We caught up with him at his office and he talks about why he voted “no” on the Omnibus Spending Bill.

–Why Norman Voted No–

Norman goes on to further explain why he is willing to let the government shut down if necessary.

–Why Norman would let the Government shut down–

Congressman Norman serves the 5th District in the House of Representatives, and his local office is located at 1115 Little Street in Camden.