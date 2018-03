After a vote of the School Board last night, Dr. Allison Hepfner was named the new principal for Doby’s Mill Elementary School beginning with the 2018-2019 school year. She comes to Doby’s Mill from Camden Elementary, where she has served as assistant principal since January 2016. Dr. Hepfner has a Bachelor of Arts from USC, a Master of Science from the University of Scranton, and a Doctorate of Education from Liberty University.