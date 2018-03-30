Lough Announces Candidacy for Congress

Steve Lough has entered the 5th District Congressional Race. The seat is currently held by Republican Ralph Norman. The Camden Native and Resident is seeking the democratic nomination. Lough graduated from Dartmouth College, and has worked as a clown for several circuses, including Ringling Brothers, and for McDonald’s performing anti-bullying shows in schools. He decided to run because he feels the healthcare in this country is far behind the civilized world, and because of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.