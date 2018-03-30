Caldwell Announces Bid For County Council

Janice Caldwell, former chairperson of the Kershaw County Republican Party, has announced that she is running for Kershaw County Council Seat Number Five. Seat Five is currently occupied by Dennis Arledge, who is not seeking re-election. Caldwell says that she is running to put her 28 years plus years of business experience, and a female’s intuition to work for the county. Caldwell is one of four Republicans now running for Kershaw County Council Seat Number Five, and if elected, she would become the first lady to sit on County Council. Caldwell is a member of the Lugoff Church of God, the mother of four children, and a grandmother to twelve. She and her husband, Leonard Caldwell, have owned and operated Leonard’s Body Shop on the Jefferson Davis Highway for 28 years, Mrs. Caldwell says every tax dollar counts and she wants to make wise use of every dollar.