Candidates Filed for November Election

This past Friday was the last day for candidates to file for the November election. Below is a list of all offices and candidates who filed in Kershaw County.

Auditor

Dennis Arledge (R)

Beverly Ray-Dowey (R)

Coroner

David A West (R)

County Council Chair

Julian Burns (R)

Roddy Blackwell (R)

County Council Seat 04

Jimmy Jones (R)

County Council Seat 05

David Snodgrass (R)

Jimmy Crissman (R)

Brant Tomlinson (R)

Janice Caldwell (R)

County Council Seat 06

Jim Steele (R)

Tom Gardner (R)

County Treasurer

Jill B Catoe (R)

Probate Judge

Debbie Branham (R)

Kershaw County Sheriff

Donald Branham (R)

Lee Boan (R)

Eric Tisdale (R)

Jack Rushing (R)

Anthony S Bell (D)

State House of Representatives, District 50

Will Wheeler (D)

State House of Representatives, District 52

Laurie Slade Funderburk (D)

Penry Gustafson (R)

State House of Representatives, District 65

Jay Lucas (R)

State House of Representatives, District 80

Jimmy Bales (D)

US House of Representatives, District 5

Archie Parnell (D)

Ralph Norman (R)

Steve Lough (D)

Mark Ali (D)

Michael Chandler (Constitution)

Sidney Moore (D)

The South Carolina Primary Election will be held on June 12th.