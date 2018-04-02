Candidates Filed for November Election

This past Friday was the last day for candidates to file for the November election. Below is a list of all offices and candidates who filed in Kershaw County.
Auditor
Dennis Arledge (R)
Beverly Ray-Dowey (R)
Coroner
David A West (R)
County Council Chair
Julian Burns (R)
Roddy Blackwell (R)
County Council Seat 04
Jimmy Jones (R)
County Council Seat 05
David Snodgrass (R)
Jimmy Crissman (R)
Brant Tomlinson (R)
Janice Caldwell (R)
County Council Seat 06
Jim Steele (R)
Tom Gardner (R)
County Treasurer
Jill B Catoe (R)
Probate Judge
Debbie Branham (R)
Kershaw County Sheriff
Donald Branham (R)
Lee Boan (R)
Eric Tisdale (R)
Jack Rushing (R)
Anthony S Bell (D)
State House of Representatives, District 50
Will Wheeler (D)
State House of Representatives, District 52
Laurie Slade Funderburk (D)
Penry Gustafson (R)
State House of Representatives, District 65
Jay Lucas (R)
State House of Representatives, District 80
Jimmy Bales (D)
US House of Representatives, District 5
Archie Parnell (D)
Ralph Norman (R)
Steve Lough (D)
Mark Ali (D)
Michael Chandler (Constitution)
Sidney Moore (D)
The South Carolina Primary Election will be held on June 12th.