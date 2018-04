The Mid Carolina Credit Union Annual Meeting is this evening at Lugoff Elgin High School. Registration is from 530pm to 630pm, and the meeting begins at 630. Mid Carolina Credit Union members who plan to attend are reminded that the front parking lot at Lugoff Elgin High School is being repaved, and you are asked to use the parking lot behind the school. To get to this area, take Richardson Blvd. to the parking lot entrance.