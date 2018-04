The West Wateree-Lugoff Rotary Club recently awarded its annual scholarships to seven Lugoff-Elgin High School seniors for outstanding accomplishments both inside and outside the classroom. Each student received $2,000, and since 1990 the club has awarded 123 scholarships to LEHS seniors totaling $93,000, all of which was raised by club members. This year’s recipients are Alex Robertson, Meredith Hall, Caitlyn Surratt, Zoe Sanders, Evan Graves, Rashawn Spann, and Hannah Griggs.