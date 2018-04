Local Artist Laurie McIntosh will open a solo exhibition in the Bassett Gallery of the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County on April 12th. McIntosh’s paintings involve de-constructing ordinary aspects of life and reconfiguring them into finished works. The exhibition titled “Environmental Abstractions” will be featured through May 6th. In addition, there will be an artist reception on April 19th from 5 to 7 in the evening.