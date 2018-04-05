Trailers Being Stolen in Lugoff Recently

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department has received several reports of stolen trailers over the last week in the Lugoff area. In some cases, locks on the trailers were cut. All of the trailers have been taken in daylight hours. The sheriff’s department suggests letting air out of the tires, or removing one or more of the tires while storing the trailers, as options to prevent theft. They also ask that if you have surveillance cameras or game cameras to use, use them, as it may assist in identifying the individuals responsible for the recent crimes.