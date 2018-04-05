AUDIO-A recap plus highlights of the KRC Spring Break Baseball Tourney.

Thursday night it was the finale of the KRC Kershaw Richland Spring Break baseball tournament. Here is a audio recap of the event. Included are comments from both Randy Stokes of LE and Denny Beckley of Camden.

Here are the local scores from Thursday

1st place game Dreher def LE 10-0 F/5

3rd place game Gray Collegiate beat Camden 2-0

4th place game North Central beat Crestwood 11-9.

Superlatives-

All tournament team

Zac Branham and Jake Laffin-LE

Tate Abbott-Camden

Josh Morris-North Central.

Other highlights not mentioned in the AUDIO.

North Central defeated Camden in baseball for first time since 2012

Zac Branham had 8K and 1 hit in win over Camden

Bulldogs beat a good South Aiken team who had an All American in Jesse Sanders. The underclassman hit a home run later in the week. Only the second home run hit by a player in this tournament since they changed to wooden bats. SA would beat Irmo on Thursday in walk off fashion 3-2 in 8 innings.

LE JV went 3-0 in the tourney. They are unbeaten on the season. They beat Chapin on Tuesday night in a walk off victory 9-8.

Jacob Collins of Dreher was named Tournament MVP. He had a 3 RBI in the win over LE Thursday night.

It was a great tournament overall. Thanks to Denny Beckley, his staff and volunteers who all helped make it a success. Very good turnout and great support from sponsors.