The Camden Jaycees announce the second installment of the Battle of Camden BBQ Festival at Historic Camden will be on May 18th and 19th. The Camden Jaycees deliver toys and clothes to children, and Christmas meals to families in need. The competition attracts some of the best BBQ competitors from across the southeast, and is a South Carolina BBQ Association affiliated event. For more information, visit the Camden Jaycees website, camdenjaycees.org.