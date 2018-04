The Ad Hoc Committee of the Kershaw County Council and School Board will meet on Monday Night at 6pm at the District Office on West Dekalb Street in Camden. Items on the agenda will be the superintendent survey and school safety.

The Kershaw County School Board meeting will be on Tuesday Night at 6pm in the District Office. Items on the agenda include the Superintendent search, and continued discussion on next year’s budget. Both meetings are open to the public.