County Council Meetings Next Week

The Fairfield County Council will meet on Monday at 6pm in the Council Chambers of the Fairfield County Government Complex at 350 Columbia Road in Winnsboro. Items on the agenda include second reading of an ordinance on the I-77 Industrial Park as well as discussion on the county budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019.

The Kershaw County Council will meet Tuesday at 530pm in the Council Chambers of the Kershaw County Government Center at 515 Walnut Street in Camden. Items on the agenda include third reading of an ordinance on the clean community commission, and new business regarding a Pecan Orchard drainage improvement project. Both meetings are open to the public.