The Winners of the Kershaw County School District’s Special Olympics Poster and T-Shirt Design Contest have been announced Blaney Elementary’s Carlie Andrews’ Colorful design will be featured on the event t-shirt. Lugoff Elgin High School’s Katie Fowler’s Superhero design was chosen for the poster. ┬áBoth received a $100 prize.

The Special Olympics take place on Friday April 20th from 9am-1pm at Camden Military Academy and the public is invited to attend.