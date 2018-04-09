Culp to be Inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Camden Girls Basketball Coach Mike Culp will be a part of this year’s class for the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Culp won 538 games in his 34 year run as head coach, including the 1982 Class 4A State Championship. Culp passed away in 2010, and the court at Camden was dedicated in his honor in 2011. He joins a class with five others, including Lee Central Girls Basketball Coach Dorothy Fortune. The induction ceremony will take place on July 22nd at the Charleston Area Convention Center.