Kershaw County School District to Hold Public Budget Meetings

The Kershaw County School District has announced public budget meetings to be held within the next two weeks. The meetings are designed for residents to learn more about the budget for the next school year, and to provide the district with feedback. District employees will meet at 3:30 PM, and the public meeting will be at 7 o’clock each night. The April 17th meetings will be at Lugoff Elgin High School, the April 18th meetings will be at Camden High School and meetings will be held at North Central High School on April 25th.