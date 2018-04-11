Buffalo-Mt.Pisgah Fire Dept awarded grant from the state

The Buffalo-Mt.Pisgah Fire Department has been awarded a $22,440 grant from the state, through the volunteer strategic assistance fire equipment program. The grant will allow the department to purchase replace fire hoses and nozzles for both engines housed at Buffalo-Mt.Pisgah. Replacement of the hoses will enhance water flow on scene and simply operation of the engine by standardizing the equipment. This grant will also allow the department to purchase a spare hose. Today’s fires burn hotter and faster due to the synthetic material used in furniture, carpet and and more. These fires require more water and must be extinguished quickly.