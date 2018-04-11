School Safety survey now available

The AD HOC Committee of the school board and county council has developed a survey to receive feedback on possible funding sources for school safety. Recommendations included increasing SRO’s to have at least one in every school, increasing the number of mental health counselors working in the schools, and purchasing radios for schools that have the ability to communicate directly with law enforcement in an emergency. The funding survey is available through April 25th on the school districts website:

kcsdschools.net