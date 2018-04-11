–AUDIO– School Board Meeting Recap

On Tuesday, the Kershaw County School Board met. Dr. Frank Morgan sat down with us and talked about the meeting. Five major subjects were discussed. The naming of the new ATEC Campus, District and School Strategic Plans, the New Superintendent Survey, a District Construction Update, and the District Budget for next year. See below for full audio of Dr. Morgan discussing each topic. The next School Board meeting is April 24th, and all meetings are open to the Public.

