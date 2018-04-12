District Teacher of The Year Gala on April 19th

The Kershaw County School District will name its 2018 District Teacher of the Year at a Gala in the Camden High School Auditorium on Thursday April 19th at 7pm. The event is free and the public is invited to attend. In addition to the District Teacher of the Year Announcement, a first alternate will be named, Matia Goodwin, Principal of the Year will be honored, and an Outstanding First Year Teacher will be named.

Teachers of the Year by School: Jeffrey Gaylor (ATEC), Krystal Hayes (Baron Dekalb), Libby Davis (Bethune Elem.), Jessica Frye (Blaney Elem.), Katie Sullivan (Camden Elem.), Nicole Wilson (Camden High), Ike Pitts (Camden Middle), Susan Clark-Walters (CLC), Holly Kirkland (Doby’s Mill), Jennifer Infinger (Jackson School), Susan Morris (Lugoff Elem.), Karen McAvoy (LEHS), Brittain Melton (LE Middle), Marilyn Morgan (Midway), Jana Vincent (Mt. Pisgah Elem.), Courtney Lyons (North Central HS), Philip Double (NC Middle), Lindsay Pierce (Pine Tree Hill), Janessa Senn (Stover), Chrystal Barker (Wateree Elem.).