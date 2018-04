The community is invited out to the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Brand New Tennis Center and Pickleball Plaza in Downtown Camden. Come out to the Tennis Center at 823 Campbell Street on Thursday April 19th. The ribbon cutting is at 330pm, and the Grand Opening will run through 6 o’clock. The public will have the opportunity to test out the new courts, there will be activities for the kids, and light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Leeann Wall at 432-2421.