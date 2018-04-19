United Way of Kershaw County Holds Recognition Dinner

The United Way of Kershaw County recently held a volunteer awards dinner. Alpha Center volunteer Andy Watts accepted the Anne Dallas Partner Agency Award, and the Kershaw County School District received the Jake Watson Award.

Here is a complete list of partner agency Volunteers of the Year:

Alpha Center volunteer Andy Watts, Camden-KC Rescue Squad volunteer Jimmy Atkerson, Girl Scouts of America volunteer Angela Freeman, Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County volunteer Deborah Outlaw, Indian Waters Council, Boy Scouts of America volunteer Tom O’Blak, Kershaw County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs volunteer Calvin Dash, Kershaw County Council on Aging volunteer Charles Murphy, Kershaw County First Steps volunteer Jennifer Kelley, Kershaw County Foster/Adoptive Parent Association volunteer Ashley Peake, Mental Health America volunteer Roberta Manuel, SisterCare volunteer Ann Hagan and The Family Resource Center volunteer Emily Johnson.