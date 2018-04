Students of ATEC’s Technology Student Association took home first, second, and third place honors at a recent competition in Myrtle Beach. Madison Locklear won first place in Computer Aided Mechanical Design, while Madison Benton and Brianna Scott won first place in the Structural Engineering Category. All three qualify for the National Competition in Atlanta this summer. In addition, Locklear came in second place, and Scott took third in the Carbon Dioxide Propelled Dragster competition.