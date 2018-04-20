Kershaw County School District Teacher of the Year Named

The Kershaw County School District’s Teacher of the Year was named last night at a gala at Camden High School. Blaney Elementary School teacher Jessica Frye won the District Teacher of the Year Award, with North Central Middle School Teacher Philip Double named first alternate. Frye began teaching in 2004, and has been at Blaney Elementary for 8 years. Double has been at North Central Middle for four years. He coaches basketball at the middle school and assists with baseball at North Central High School. Jackson School Principal Matia Goodwin was recognized as Principal of the Year, while Jackson School first year teacher Jonathon Hunt received the District’s Outstanding First Year Teacher Award.
All of the 2018 local school teachers of the year were honored at the gala. They are:
Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) – Jeffrey Gaylor
Baron DeKalb Elementary – Krystal Hayes
Bethune Elementary – Libby Davis
Blaney Elementary – Jessica Frye
Camden Elementary – Katie Sullivan
Camden High – Nicole Wilson
Camden Middle – Ike Pitts
Continuous Learning Center (CLC) – Susan Clark-Walters
Doby’s Mill Elementary – Holly Kirkland
Jackson School – Jennifer Infinger
Lugoff Elementary – Susan Morris
Lugoff-Elgin High – Karen McAvoy
Lugoff-Elgin Middle – Brittain Melton
Midway Elementary – Marilyn Morgan
Mt. Pisgah Elementary – Jana Vincent
North Central High – Courtney Lyons
North Central Middle – Philip Double
Pine Tree Hill Elementary – Lindsay Pierce
Stover Middle – Janessa Senn
Wateree Elementary – Chrystal Barker