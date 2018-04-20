Kershaw County School District Teacher of the Year Named

The Kershaw County School District’s Teacher of the Year was named last night at a gala at Camden High School. Blaney Elementary School teacher Jessica Frye won the District Teacher of the Year Award, with North Central Middle School Teacher Philip Double named first alternate. Frye began teaching in 2004, and has been at Blaney Elementary for 8 years. Double has been at North Central Middle for four years. He coaches basketball at the middle school and assists with baseball at North Central High School. Jackson School Principal Matia Goodwin was recognized as Principal of the Year, while Jackson School first year teacher Jonathon Hunt received the District’s Outstanding First Year Teacher Award.

All of the 2018 local school teachers of the year were honored at the gala. They are:

Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) – Jeffrey Gaylor

Baron DeKalb Elementary – Krystal Hayes

Bethune Elementary – Libby Davis

Blaney Elementary – Jessica Frye

Camden Elementary – Katie Sullivan

Camden High – Nicole Wilson

Camden Middle – Ike Pitts

Continuous Learning Center (CLC) – Susan Clark-Walters

Doby’s Mill Elementary – Holly Kirkland

Jackson School – Jennifer Infinger

Lugoff Elementary – Susan Morris

Lugoff-Elgin High – Karen McAvoy

Lugoff-Elgin Middle – Brittain Melton

Midway Elementary – Marilyn Morgan

Mt. Pisgah Elementary – Jana Vincent

North Central High – Courtney Lyons

North Central Middle – Philip Double

Pine Tree Hill Elementary – Lindsay Pierce

Stover Middle – Janessa Senn

Wateree Elementary – Chrystal Barker