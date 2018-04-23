Cars Broken Into During Church Services in Westville

On Sunday afternoon, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38 year old Casey Maurice Frierson of Elgin, and charged him with receiving stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, Shortly after noon, deputies responded to two churches in the Westville community of Kershaw County, where vehicles were broken into while their owners were in church. One of the items stolen was an iPhone, and location services aided in the capture of Frierson. Frierson has an extensive criminal record in South Carolina, and is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.