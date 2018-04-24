Two Arrested After Routine Traffic Stop

Monday morning around 2AM, Kershaw County Sheriff Deputies arrested 36 year old Corey Norris of Palmetto Arms Drive in Camden. He is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and driving under suspension. Deputies also arrested 29 year old John Hunt, who is facing multiple charges including trafficking meth, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession with intent to distribute a schedule 4 controlled substance.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, a routine traffic stop led to Norris being charged with driving under suspension. While Hunt was searching for his license, the deputy noticed what he thought was the butt of a gun. A search of the vehicle ensued and led to the discovery of handguns, meth, and marijuana.

Both men are currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Corey Norris
Corey Norris
John Hunt
John Hunt

 

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR