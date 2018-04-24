Deputies Arrest Two in Bethune

On Friday April 20th, Kershaw County Deputies arrested 60 year old Terry Baisden of Bethune and charged him with trafficking meth, and unlawful carry of a pistol, among other charges. Deputies also arrested 32 year old Larry Lee Small Jr. of Cassatt. Small is charged with Possession of Meth, Habitual Traffic Offender, and Driving Under Suspension.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, Narcotics Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office have seen an increase in Meth in Kershaw County recently. Investigators developed information over a two week period and made a lawful traffic stop on Small when he made a traffic offense. Once stopped, Baisden admitted to having a pistol on him, and upon search, deputies found a pistol with the serial number scratched off, and Meth. Both men are currently in the Kershaw County Detention Center.